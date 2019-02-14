﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'India Stands United In This Moment Of Grief': Political Leaders React To Pulwama Attack

Shortly after the attack was reported, several political leaders condemned the attack and expressed their shock and anguish.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2019
Image from the attack site in Awantipora, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir
2019-02-14T20:47:25+0530
Political leaders were unanimous in their condemnation of the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed fidayeen attack.  While Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the terrorists would be given an "unforgettable lesson" for the heinous attack,  Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the government should take concrete steps to ensure such incidents don't happen again.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted his condemnation of the terror attack, wished early recovery to the injured and said the entire nation "stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil".

Expressing shock over the attack, Naidu took to Twitter and wrote: "Shocked by the dastardly terrorist attack in which CRPF personnel were martyred. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured.

BJP chief Amit Shah, expressing his pain at the "act of cowardice", said the forces will "remain firm against such acts of terror and defeat them". 

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted his condemnation:

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said that he was "deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack" on the CRPF convoy and offered condolences to the deceased.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the security personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

"I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family," Gandhi said in a statement.

Not only the Congress party, but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave soldiers, she said.

"But, we must also reflect and be concerned about the high number of casualties in Kashmir. We demand that this government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks don't happen in the future," Gandhi said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of CRPF jawans and extended condolences and solidarity to their families.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik condemned the attack and conveyed his grief and sincere sympathy to the families of the brave soldiers who had lost their lives in the attack and prayed for early recovery of all those injured.

The Governor expressed serious concern about the terrorist attack on security forces and observed that the “forces responsible for insurgency in J&K are desperate and frustrated and they just want to prove their presence.” He said visibly it seems the attack was "guided from across the border" as Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed  responsibility.

He said that such actions will not deter the resolve of our Security Forces and people, and we will finish these inimical forces to the last.

Former Cheif Minister of J&K and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted, condemning the attack in the "strongest possible terms" and offered condolences to the families of the bereaved.

In another tweet, the former CM said that the "fidaeen attack is reminiscent of the dark days" of pre-2004-05 militancy period.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said "no words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack". "

"How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?," asked Mehbooba.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet condemned the attack and said "India must stand united in this moment of grief."

