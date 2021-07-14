India Logs 38K New Covid Infections, 624 Fatalities In 24 Hours

India logged 38,792 fresh coronavirus cases and 624 fatalities during the last 24 hours. With the latest addition, the country’s total number of Covid cases surged to 3,09,46,074 while the death toll rose to 4,11,408 on Wednesday.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am, a decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the national active caseload, which now comprises 1.39 per cent of the total number of infections. Further, the active cases declined to 4,29,946 on Wednesday.

The country’s Covid recovery rate now stands at 97.28 per cent with the weekly positivity rate being reported at 2.25 per cent.

Also, 19,15,501 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 43,59,73,639, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 23 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,01,04,720, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 38.76 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI inputs)

