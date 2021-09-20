Monday, Sep 20, 2021
India Logs 30,256 New Covid-19 cases

Over 80 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Representational Image | File Photo

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 10:30 am

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,78,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, the lowest in 1,823 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

30,256 new cases have been registered. 

The death toll climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 more fatalities, according to the data updated by the Health Minsitry at 8 am.

11,77,607 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,36,21,766.

The daily positivity rate was 2.57% which has been less than 3% t for the last 21 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 87 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,15,105, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.85 crore, the data says.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Give CSK Fine Start In UAE Leg

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Emmy Awards 2021: And The Winners Are

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

Spain Volcano: Volcano Erupts On Spanish Island La Palma

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

