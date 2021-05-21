May 21, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Logs 2.59 Lakh New Covid Cases, Over 4000 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Logs 2.59 Lakh New Covid Cases, Over 4000 Deaths In 24 Hours

With the fresh cases, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:45 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Logs 2.59 Lakh New Covid Cases, Over 4000 Deaths In 24 Hours
The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths. (Representational image.)
PTI
India Logs 2.59 Lakh New Covid Cases, Over 4000 Deaths In 24 Hours
outlookindia.com
2021-05-21T10:45:02+05:30
Also read

For the fifth consecutive day, the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day.

With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,60,31,991. 

The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to  2,27,12,735, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.12 per cent, the data stated.    

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4. 

According to the ICMR, 32,44,17,870  samples have been tested up to May 20 with 20,61,683  samples being tested on Thursday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Abducted ONGC Official Ritul Saikia Released

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos