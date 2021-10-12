Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
India Logs 14,313 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In 224 Days

With 181 new deaths being recorded, the trend of Covid-19 infections is seeming to go down for good. Active cases have come down to 2,14,900 - the lowest since March 2020.

India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 224 days | File Photo

2021-10-12T11:25:52+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 11:25 am

India is constantly seeing a decline in number of Covid-19 cases as it recorded 14,313 fresh coronavirus cases Tuesday, the lowest in 224 days, taking the infection tally to 3,39,85,920, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.04%, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

181 new fatalities were recorded which took the death toll to 4,50,963, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 18 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 107 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900 comprising 0.63% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.04%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 12,447 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 11,81,766 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,50,38,043.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21%. It has been less than 3% for the last 43 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.48%. It has been below 3% for the last 109 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,20,057, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.3%.

Over 95.89 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 181 new fatalities include 84 from Kerala, and 36 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,50,963 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,39,578 from Maharashtra, 37,895 from Karnataka, 35,796 from Tamil Nadu, 26,342 from Kerala, 25,089 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,914 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI Inputs)

