India Jumps Five Places To 52nd Rank In Global Innovation Index 2019

India improved its ranking in the global innovation index by five places to 52nd in 2019 from 57th position in the last year, according to a report released Wednesday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal released the Global Innovation Index (GII) rankings in Delhi.

The GII rankings are published annually by Cornell University, INSEAD and the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and GII Knowledge Partners.

Now in its 12th edition, the GII ranks 129 economies based on 80 indicators, ranging from intellectual property filing rates to mobile-application creation, education spending and scientific and technical publications.

Switzerland retained its number-one spot on the index. Other economies in the top 10 are: Sweden, the US, the Netherlands, the UK, Finland, Denmark, Singapore, Germany and Israel.

(PTI)