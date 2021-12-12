Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Is For Hindus, Not Hindutvadis Says Rahul Gandhi At 'Mahangai Hatao' Rally

Rahul Gandhi spoke in a rally in Jaipur, 'This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country... this has been done by Hindutvadis'. He clarified that ust as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning.

India Is For Hindus, Not Hindutvadis Says Rahul Gandhi At 'Mahangai Hatao' Rally
Rahul Gandhi said that India is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis | Twitter

Trending

India Is For Hindus, Not Hindutvadis Says Rahul Gandhi At 'Mahangai Hatao' Rally
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T15:51:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 3:51 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis,  saying that it is the latter who want to be in power in any condition. He added that if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.

"This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power in any condition," Rahul said addressing a rally against rising inflation here.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his friends have "ruined" the country.

Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

Rahul Gandhi Is Janeu-Dhari Hindu, Says Congress

"Modi ji and his three-four industrialist friends ruined the country in seven years,"Rahul alleged.

Describing Hindu and Hindutva as two different words, Rahul said just as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

A Hindu is one who is not afraid of anyone and embraces everyone, the Congress leader said.

Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Godse was Hindutvadi, the Congress leader said, stressing that a Hindu continuously searches for truth and spends his entire life for the search just like Mahatma Gandhi.

But, in the end, one Hindutvadi fired three bullets in his chest, Rahul said.

Hindutvadi spends his entire life for power whether he has to beat of kill someone, he said.

"This is Sattagrah and not Satyagrah," Rahul said.

"I am Hindu and not Hindutvadi," he added.

He said, "Hindutvadis have to be ousted once again and the rule of Hindus have to be brought in the country."

Earlier, speaking at the rally, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Modi-led Union government, saying it wants to sell to its industrialist friends whatever her party had built in 70 years.

She alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of people and farmers.

"There are two types of government. The goal of the first type of government is service, dedication and truthfulness to the public and there is a government whose target is lies, greed and loot...The target of the present central government is lies, greed and loot,” she alleged.

“The Modi government at the Centre repeatedly questions what Congress has done in 70 years. I say leave the talk of 70 years. Tell us what you have done in seven years,” she asked.

She said when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism and communalism but not about the struggles of the people and asked what the Modi government has done in seven years of its rule.

"It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation," she said addressing the gathering.

Tags

PTI Rahul Gandhi Jaipur Hindutva Hindutva Terror National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Puducherry LG Mandates Covid-19 Vaccination, Punishment For Those Who Refuse

Puducherry LG Mandates Covid-19 Vaccination, Punishment For Those Who Refuse

'Invite Elected Representatives To State Govt Functions, Or Else...' Bihar RWD Instructs

Barring PDP From Holding Youth Convention Citing Covid-19 Norms Is A 'Sabotage': Mehbooba Mufti

Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Mahasabha Demands Strict Action Against Hindu Right Wing Groups In Mathura

Assam Researchers Develop Covid-19 Test Kit To Detect Omicron In 2 Hours: All You Need To Know

Cyclone Jawad: Six Member Central Team Reviews Odisha’s Affected Districts

Diego Maradona Stolen Watch: Assam Police Recover More Items From Accused

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

How Himachal HC Kept Pendency Under Check By Working Overtime During Covid-19 Pandemic

How Himachal HC Kept Pendency Under Check By Working Overtime During Covid-19 Pandemic

Read More from Outlook

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Lachmi Deb Roy / Getting a break in Bollywood is one thing, it is another to become a star. There's a publicity machinery at work that churns up frenzy and it comes with a hefty price tag.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement