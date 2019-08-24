India Has Lost An Outstanding Parliamentarian: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Condoles Arun Jaitley's Death

﻿
The country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said.

IANS 24 August 2019
Former PM Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley saying that he was a great orator and an outstanding parliamentarian.

The country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society, Singh said.

In his condolence letter to Jaitley's wife, Sangeeta Jaitley, Manmohan Singh said, "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad and shocking news of the untimely demise of our beloved Arun Jaitley."

"He was an eminent lawyer, an excellent orator, a very good administrator and an outstanding parliamentarian. In his death the country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society," he said.

The former Prime Minister said that "I take this opportunity to convey to you and other members of your family my heartfelt condolences on this bereavement".

"We pray to Almighty to give all of you the strength to bear this great loss with courage and fortitude," he added.

Jaitley died on Saturday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted since August 9. He was 66.

