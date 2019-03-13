﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India Grounds All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Says Passenger Safety Is Top Priority

India Grounds All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Says Passenger Safety Is Top Priority

The Boeing 737 crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2019
India Grounds All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Says Passenger Safety Is Top Priority
AP Photo
India Grounds All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Says Passenger Safety Is Top Priority
outlookindia.com
2019-03-13T18:59:52+0530
Also Read

India on Tuesday grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft used by the country’s airline companies in the aftermath of the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Saturday that killed all 157 people on board.

"All Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft being operated by Indian airlines have been grounded," Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola told the reporters. "Thursday will be a "challenging" day," he added.

Lifting the ban on the aircraft will be based on inputs from various agencies and it will not happen soon, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief B S Bhullar said.

According to reports, SpiceJet has around 12 '737 Max 8' planes in its fleet, while Jet Airways has five.

Kharola said SpiceJet will adjust most passengers in its own flights. If the need arises, other operators will pitch in.

Operators have also agreed not to indulge in "predatory pricing", he said.

The decision to ground the aircraft came days after a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by  Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa, killing 157 people, including four Indians.

People from 35 countries were reportedly on board flight ET 302 when it ploughed into a field 60 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Aviation Aeroplanes/Flights Boeing 737 MAX aircraft Boeing National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket Australia Unaware Of Two Aussie Cricketers Making 'Debuts' In Delhi ODI
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters