India Crosses 65 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 75,829 New Cases In A Day

India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the 65-lakh mark with 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data released this morning shows.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 84.13 per cent. The country now has 65,49,373 total cases of coronavirus, including 9,37,625 active cases.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.55 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 3 with 11,42,131 samples being tested on Saturday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine