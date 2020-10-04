October 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Crosses 65 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 75,829 New Cases In A Day

India Crosses 65 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 75,829 New Cases In A Day

The country now has 65,49,373 total cases of coronavirus, including 9,37,625 active cases and 55,09,766 recoveries.

PTI 04 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Crosses 65 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 75,829 New Cases In A Day
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 3 with 11,42,131 samples being tested on Saturday.
Representational Image/PTI
India Crosses 65 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 75,829 New Cases In A Day
outlookindia.com
2020-10-04T11:37:19+05:30

India’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the 65-lakh mark with 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data released this morning shows.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 55 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 84.13 per cent. The country now has 65,49,373 total cases of coronavirus, including 9,37,625 active cases.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.55 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 3 with 11,42,131 samples being tested on Saturday. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

15-Year Old Missing UP Girl's Decomposed Body Found In Maize Field

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos