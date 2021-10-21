Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Crosses 1 Billion Vaccine Mark: 100 Heritage Monuments To Light Up In Celebration

Hailing the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history.

India Crosses 1 Billion Vaccine Mark: 100 Heritage Monuments To Light Up In Celebration
India crosses 1 billion Covid-19 vaccination mark | PTI

Trending

India Crosses 1 Billion Vaccine Mark: 100 Heritage Monuments To Light Up In Celebration
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T13:04:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 1:04 pm

To mark India's vaccination milestone after the country successfully administered 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the country is set to celebrate at a grand scale. To mark the important milestone, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag.

Seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi, Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples (MP), and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad are among the 100 monuments which will be illuminated in tricolour, the officials said.

This will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic, they said.

Related Stories

Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Frontline Workers As India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccination Mark

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

The officials said it is part of the activities to celebrate the landmark achievement across the country.

Hailing the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The prime minister also visited the vaccination centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved and interacted with hospital officials, staff and some of the beneficiaries.

Other activities and events that will be conducted to mark the jubilant event include the display of a Rs 1,400 kg flag -- the largest tricolour in India -- at Delhi's Red Fort. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be launching a new song by singer Kailash Kher to mark the event. An audio-visual film will also be released.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to official sources, around 75 per cent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Full Vaccination COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers Have Right To Protest But Can't Keep Roads Blocked Indefinitely: SC

Farmers Have Right To Protest But Can't Keep Roads Blocked Indefinitely: SC

Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Rain-Ravaged Uttarakhand, Relief & Rescue Ops Continue

Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Frontline Workers As India Achieves 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccinations Feat

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Indian Air Force Place Crashes In MP, Pilot Ejects Safely

Nihangs: All You Need To Know About This Sikh Sect

'Punish Me, Not Them': Priyanka Gandhi After UP Police Threaten Action Against Cops Who Took Selfie With Her

India Logs 18,454 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from India

Police Commemoration Day: PM Modi, VP Naidu Pay Tribute To Officers Who Sacrificed Lives For Country

Police Commemoration Day: PM Modi, VP Naidu Pay Tribute To Officers Who Sacrificed Lives For Country

Uttarakhand Floods: Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Regions Today

Uttarakhand Floods: Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Regions Today

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Largest Tricolour To Be Displayed At Red Fort In Celebration

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Largest Tricolour To Be Displayed At Red Fort In Celebration

Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Koushik Paul / Misbah-ul-Haq has captained and coached the Pakistan national cricket team. He has himself been a 'victim' of politics in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

Advertisement