August 06, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India, China Agree On Disengagement In Gogra In Eastern Ladakh

India, China Agree On Disengagement In Gogra In Eastern Ladakh

Both India and China have expressed commitment to take talks forward and resolve remaining issues along LAC in eastern Ladakh

Outlook Web Bureau 06 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:27 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India, China Agree On Disengagement In Gogra In Eastern Ladakh
File image of Indian and Chinese soldiers jointly marching duirng the New Year 2019
PTI Photo
India, China Agree On Disengagement In Gogra In Eastern Ladakh
outlookindia.com
2021-08-06T20:27:21+05:30

 India and China  have agreed on disengagement in area of Gogra in eastern Ladakh.

The agreement has come as an outcome of 12th round of military talks between the two countries.

Both India and China have expressed commitment to take talks forward and resolve remaining issues along LAC in eastern Ladakh

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rajasthan Introduces Digital Textbook Lessons In Sign Language For Specially-Abled Students

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau China India Ladakh China India-China Ladakh Indian Army National International

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos