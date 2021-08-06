India, China Agree On Disengagement In Gogra In Eastern Ladakh

India and China have agreed on disengagement in area of Gogra in eastern Ladakh.

The agreement has come as an outcome of 12th round of military talks between the two countries.

Both India and China have expressed commitment to take talks forward and resolve remaining issues along LAC in eastern Ladakh

