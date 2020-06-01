India Records Biggest Single-day Spike In Covid-19 Cases; Moves To 7th Among 10 Worst-hit Nations

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 5,394 and the number of cases climbed to 1,90,535 in the country, which registered biggest single-day spikes of 230 deaths and 8,392 cases till Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 93,322 while 91,818 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

"Thus, around 48.19 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 230 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 89 are in Maharashtra, 57 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five in Telangana, three in Karnataka, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Out of the total 5,394 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 2,286 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,038 deaths, Delhi with 473, Madhya Pradesh with 350, West Bengal with 317, Uttar Pradesh with 213, Rajasthan with 194,Tamil Nadu with 173, Telangana with 82 and Andhra Pradesh with 62 deaths.

The death toll has reached 51 in Karnataka and 45 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 28 fatalities due to the disease, Bihar has 21, Haryana has 20 deaths, Kerala has nine while Odisha has reported seven deaths so far.

Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have registered five COVID-19 fatalities each while Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to the ministry's data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the health ministry website.