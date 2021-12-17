Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
India: Active Covid-19 Cases Continue To Dip; Daily Cases Below 15,000 For Successive 50 Days

Covid-19 active cases continue to witnesses dip in India, with Union Health Ministry data showing below 15,000 new cases are registered in the country for continuous 50 days now.

India witnesses dip in active Covid-19 cases.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-17T10:31:10+05:30
Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:31 am

India logged 7,447 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,47,26,049, while the active cases declined to 86,415, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,76,869 with 391 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 50 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

A decline of 830 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.


India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

