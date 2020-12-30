December 30, 2020
Corona
Income Tax Deadline Extended To January 10

Individuals given 10 days and companies two weeks’ extension

PTI 30 December 2020
2020-12-30T18:44:37+05:30

The Centre today extended the deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals by 10 days to January 10, 2021 and by companies by 15 days to Feb 15.

(More inputs awaited)

