Income Tax Deadline Extended To January 10

The Centre today extended the deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals by 10 days to January 10, 2021 and by companies by 15 days to Feb 15.
(More inputs awaited)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Divided By Faith, United By Court: Allahabad HC Upholds Interfaith Marriage
ISL 2020-21, Match 43: Hyderabad FC Aim To Expose FC Goa's Defensive Struggles
Pregnant Woman Tests HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion In TN Hospital, Lab Technician Suspended