Heavy Rainfall Inundates Parts Of Rajasthan After Himachal And MP

Heavy influx of water triggered by incessant downpour has caused flooding in many areas of Rajasthan's Hadauti region which has led to disruption of road connectivity to over 100 villages.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have already been deployed in order to conduct the relief and rescue operations. He also mentioned that if required, the help of Indian Army will be taken.

"Heavy rains have created a flood situation in some areas of Kota, Baran, Bundi and Jhalawar. Instructions have been given to administration regarding relief and rescue operations," Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday.

In Dholpur, the Chambal river was flowing above the danger mark. In Bharatpur, heavy rains led to flooding in some areas. The chief minister said the administration in Dholpur and Bharatpur districts has been put on alert.

According to the meteorological department, many areas in eastern parts of the state have received heavy rains in the last few days. Road connectivity to more than 100 villages in the region was cut off, officials said.

In Baran and nearby areas, extremely heavy rains have occurred.

SDRF commandant Pankaj Chaudhary said their teams have been deployed in flooded areas in districts such as Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Karauli.

Several areas in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Kota and Bundi received extremely heavy rains and several other areas received heavy to very heavy rains till Wednesday morning.

The highest of 280 mm rains occurred in Khatoli (Kota), followed by Bundi 258 mm.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas in eastern Rajasthan districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

(With PTI Inputs)

