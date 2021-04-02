In Wake Of Surge In Covid Cases, Delhi Govt Orders Optimal Utilisation Of All Vaccination Centres

The Delhi government has decided to "optimally utilise" all Covid-19 vaccination centres in public and private sectors to ensure a rapid increase in the speed and coverage of vaccination in view of the rapid increase in the number of infection cases being reported in the national capital.

The metropolis recorded 2,790 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to the infection, taking the toll to 11,036, according to the health department.

"In view of surge in Covid-19 cases in states and union territories, it has been decided to optimally utilise all Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) in public and private sector to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of Covid vaccination," an official order issued by the city health department read.

As per the directive received from the Centre, vaccination would be operationalised on all days of the month (including Sundays and gazetted holidays) at all vaccination centres in public and private sectors during April, it said.

The district magistrates and chief district medical officers must make arrangements and issue necessary instructions to ensure this, the order said.

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive which will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital, began on Thursday.

By 6 pm, at least 56,531 beneficiaries had received the shots, a senior official of the Delhi health department said. The final figures at 9 pm, however, weren't immediately available.

Of these, 49,471 people got their first jab while the second dose was administered to 7,060 people.

Four cases of minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, the official said.

The inoculation drive is taking place at a time when the coronavirus cases have again mounted in the city in the last few weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)

