﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  In Detention For 28 Days, Omar Abdullah Grows A Beard

In Detention For 28 Days, Omar Abdullah Grows A Beard

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is lodged at Hari Niwas in Srinagar, which has been turned into a sub-jail.

Naseer Ganai 02 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
In Detention For 28 Days, Omar Abdullah Grows A Beard
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is lodged at Hari Niwas in Srinagar.
File Photo
In Detention For 28 Days, Omar Abdullah Grows A Beard
outlookindia.com
2019-09-02T13:31:18+0530

Does incarceration make you lazy and encourage you to change your outer look? It would seem so, at least in the case of Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Omar, in detention for 28 days, has grown a beard, according to a source.

Perhaps the hirsute pursuit of Omar may have been triggered by lack of adequate shaving material, or this may be his way of protesting. But the source did not know the reason why the clean-shaven politician had gone for a new look.

Omar is lodged at Hari Niwas in Srinagar, which has been turned into a sub-jail.

The source said that Omar takes a walk in the lawns of the sub-jail every morning and then remains inside for the entire day.

On Monday, family members of Omar were allowed to meet him again, according to the source. His sisters -- Safiya and Suriya -- met him following up on the visit by Safiya and her children on Friday. On Monday, Safiya had to wait for half an hour at the Deputy Commissioner’s Srinagar office for permission to meet the former chief minister.

The family members of the other former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, were also allowed to meet her. Mehbooba’s mother, Gulshan and Sister, Rabiya Sayeed met her at the tourism hut at Chesma Shahi, which has also been declared a sub-jail.

According to officials, family members of the detained politicians were allowed to meet them twice a week, after they approached the administration for permission.

Omar, Mehbooba and dozens of the mainstream leaders are in preventive custody since August 5, when the government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution -- which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- and bifurcated the state into two union territories Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Naseer Ganai Omar Abdullah J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar Jammu and kashmir J&K: Article 370 National
Next Story : Wing Commander Abhinandan Flies MiG-21 With Air Chief Marshal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters