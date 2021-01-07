In A First, India Is Conducting Nationwide Online Cow Exam For Free; Here's How To Enrol

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA), the government body set up for the welfare of cows has announced that it will conduct a nationwide online examination on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) on February 25, TOI reported.

You read that right!

The exam will be free:

The Ministry mentioned that there will be no fee for the examination.

How to prepare:

The syllabus, as well as other literature and reference books on cows, that will be suggested on the website of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, will help the examinees prepare for the exam.

“Blogs, videos and other selected reading material will be uploaded on the official website. Scientists, entrepreneurs, Gau Sevaks, farmers, youth and women as well as senior citizens will actively work to make this mega event a grand success,” the Ministry said.

Announcing the first-ever exam of this kind--’Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination’-RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said this exam will be held annually.

“We are starting ‘Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Examination’ at the national level from February 25, 2021. The cow is full of science that needs to be explored. It plays an important role in 5 trillion economies of the country,” he said during a press conference.

That’s not all, the exam will be held in 12 regional languages apart from Hindi and English.

“Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam will be an online exam with 100 multi-choice questions in Hindi, English and 12 regional languages. The duration will be one hour and there will be 4 categories,” he said.

