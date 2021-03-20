In A First, A Night Flight Takes Off From Srinagar Airport

In a first, a night flight took off from the Srinagar International Airport on Friday.

The flight, which headed for New Delhi, was operated by GoAir and it took off from the Srinagar airport at 7.15 pm, officials said.

The development comes after air-safety teams of GoAir And IndiGo reportedly requested the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for permission to operate trial night flights from the Srinagar airport.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, who was present on the occasion, greeted the crew of the flight and other ground personnel, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the start of the night flight operations from Srinagar marks the dawn of a new era as it will improve air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this significant development will boost the tourism sector of the Union Territory as it will increase the tourist footfall in the region.

The principal secretary said with this development, the long-pending demand of tour and travel operators has been fulfilled and it will substantially help in the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir as the tourism sector forms the core of the economy here.

With the start of the night flight operations of flights, the summer schedule will see a substantial increase in the number of flights to Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine