Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘In 2022 Assembly Elections Congress Will Have A Leader From Next Generation In Himachal Pradesh’

The demise of veterans including Virbhadra Singh’s demise, has given rise to serious speculations on future leadership. The list of Chief Ministerial post aspirants is really long.

‘In 2022 Assembly Elections Congress Will Have A Leader From Next Generation In Himachal Pradesh’
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, MLA and former Congress state president.

Trending

‘In 2022 Assembly Elections Congress Will Have A Leader From Next Generation In Himachal Pradesh’
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T16:01:56+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 4:01 pm

After Bharatiya Janata Party defeat in the recent bypolls, including Mandi –Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home district, the Congress is seeing itself one step closer to power.

The state where BJP and Congress swap over every five years, will witness next assembly polls in the 2022.The bypoll results has certainly come as a shot in the Congress arm but with no clarity as who will be party’s next Chief Ministerial face.

The demise of veterans including Virbhadra Singh’s demise, has given rise to serious speculations on future leadership. The list of Chief Ministerial post aspirants is really long.

Ashwani Sharma of Outlook spoke to Sukhwinder Sukhu, a sitting MLA and former PCC president in Shimla about Congress’ future leadership in the state.

Do you think winning bypoll is a ticket to power?

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Certainly not. But, it’s a fact that if an opposition party works hard and unitedly fights the polls on the public issues, the incumbent government can’t stand its way. This is the reality in Himachal Pradesh. That is why even established leaders like Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh or Prem Kumar Dhumal lost power .The bypoll victory is almost like 'coming events casting its shadow before'. I can say we have won the battle ,now a war remains .

But aren’t next polls going to be tough for the Congress, since it doesn’t have leaders like Virbhdra Singh?

It’s a myth that Virbhadra Singh ji used to bring the Congress back to power. We had no prominent Congress party face in the bypoll, yet we have won. The underlying principle is that people vote to defeat an incumbent party to effect a change. But, I can say 2022 will be the first assembly poll when the Congress will have a leader from the next generation.

Who is going to be your CM face or under whose leadership you are going to fight the elections?

We have to fight the next polls under a collective leadership as happened in case of bypoll. Naming a Chief Ministerial face is not a policy of the Congress. But after the poll, the party high command will take a call on who should lead the government. For me he should be a person with knowledge ,experience , integrity ,vision and acceptability in the party and all regions of the state.

The BJP says Congress has a CM post aspirant in every district, won’t it harm the party prospects to power?

There is no harm in aspiring to be Chief Minister. The high command is well aware of who potential leaders are, or who really possesses the qualities to lead the state once the party returns to power.

Are you also a contender?

(Laughs) .Am, I am not eligible for the post ? I have my own standing and merit .I have worked from the grass-root to the highest party position and strengthened the congress in the state.

But, is your organisational structure as strong as that of the BJP?

It’s true ,the BJP ‘s organisational structure is more effective .We need to undertake some sweeping changes in the party and do necessary corrections. There are party office-bearers ,who never belonged to the party’s ideology and soul.I think the high command is working-out modalities to effect changes in the party set-up .It will be known very soon.

What were potent issues in the bypoll having really turned the tables on the BJP?

Price rises are one of the most burning issue.It has hit every single household ,even the BJP cadres and their families,felt the pinch and did not vote for their own party. Then, a lack-lustre governance , unemployment ,corruption and inefficiency of the leadership (Jai Ram Thakur) to handle Covid situation resulted in so many deaths, many for lack of proper hospital care.

The BJP claims it has given a “double engine ki Sarkar” to Himachal Pradesh?

Their double engine is rotting in the rust .We will invent a new single engine to take Himachal Pradesh fast forward on the path of development, growth free from corruption and a clear vision on dealing with problems like unemployment and rising prices .The new government will work towards empowerment of women, their greater share in power and enabling pro-active role citizens in governance.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Virbhadra Singh Shimla Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Congress Congress Leader National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Govt Eases Restrictions On Construction As AQI Improves, Will Schools Reopen Next?

Delhi Govt Eases Restrictions On Construction As AQI Improves, Will Schools Reopen Next?

Rajasthan Cabinet Rejig: Congress Pushes For SC-ST Faces But Tribal MLAs Still Feel 'Ignored'

Shamli Bus Accident: 25 Injured As Bus Rams Into House On UP Highway

Supreme Court Asks West Bengal Speaker To Decide On Plea To Disqualify BJP Defector Mukul Roy

Making Gender Parity A Reality: Small Steps To Big Strides

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Farm Law Repeal: Civil Society Must Take Lessons From Farmers To Reclaim Their Rights

Delhi Air Quality Improves As Winds Sweep Away Pollution But AQI Still 'Very Poor'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala Govt School Introduces Gender Neutral Uniform

Kerala Govt School Introduces Gender Neutral Uniform

Grenade Blast Near Pathankot Army Camp, No Casualties Reported

Grenade Blast Near Pathankot Army Camp, No Casualties Reported

PM Modi Didn't Address 'Sorry State of Affairs' of Law Enforcement Agencies In Conference Of DGPs: P Chidambaram Points Out

PM Modi Didn't Address 'Sorry State of Affairs' of Law Enforcement Agencies In Conference Of DGPs: P Chidambaram Points Out

Protesting Farmers' Open Letter To PM Modi: Mandate MSP, Arrest Union MoS Ajay Mishra Among Six Demands

Protesting Farmers' Open Letter To PM Modi: Mandate MSP, Arrest Union MoS Ajay Mishra Among Six Demands

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement