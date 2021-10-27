Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Pegasus Probe | SC Appoints Expert Committee To Investigate, Says 'Important To Protect Right To Privacy'

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge RV Raveendran.

Pegasus Probe | SC Appoints Expert Committee To Investigate, Says 'Important To Protect Right To Privacy'
Pegasus spyware | Image for representation | PTI

Trending

Pegasus Probe | SC Appoints Expert Committee To Investigate, Says 'Important To Protect Right To Privacy'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T11:44:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 11:44 am

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a committee of experts to inquire into the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Indian citizens.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge RV Raveendran.

Citing national security, the Centre had refused to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

Related Stories

Explainer: What Is Pegasus And What Has WhatsApp Got To Do With It?

Pegasus Scandal: High Level Independent Investigation Needed, Says Cyber Security Expert

Speaking on the matter, CJI Ramana said, "We live in the era of information...we must recognise while technology is important ..it is important to safeguard right to privacy, Not only journalists etc but privacy is important for all citizens," Live Law reported. 

He also noted that some of the petitioners were "direct victims of Pegasus". Stressing on the need for protecting right to privacy, Ramana added that "it is incumbent upon the centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology".

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

What is the Pegasus snooping row?

Pegasus is a spyware that was developed by an Israeli "cyber weapons" company named NSO Group. The first time it hit the news was in 2016 when several iPhone users were believed to be targeted by the software to hack them. While iPhone claimed to fix the vulnerabilities that allowed Pegasus to infiltrate its users' devices, the spyware was later reported to also hack Android devices.

Earlier this year, an international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO. The names of several important persons across India were reportedly on the list including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Union IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Ashok Lavasa among others.

However, the government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Justice NV Ramana Pegasus Pegasus Probe Supreme Court National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Meeting With States' Counterparts, Covid-19 Key Issue

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Meeting With States' Counterparts, Covid-19 Key Issue

Ayodhya Included In Delhi Govt’s 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna': Arvind Kejriwal

Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike

Explainer: All You Need To Know About PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Active Covid-19 Cases Stand At 242-Day Low, 13,451 New Infections Logged Yesterday In India

AY.4.2 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Karnataka, Health Minister Says Not To Panic

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village In Kullu Leaves Dozens Of Homes Reduced To Ash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from India

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

Himachal Pradesh: EC Takes Special Measures For Polls In Pong Island Village; Boats, Solar Batteries For 96 Voters

Himachal Pradesh: EC Takes Special Measures For Polls In Pong Island Village; Boats, Solar Batteries For 96 Voters

Punjab CM Terms Boosting Industry 'Need Of The Hour', Assures Zero Tolerance For Corruption, Delays And Inertia

Punjab CM Terms Boosting Industry 'Need Of The Hour', Assures Zero Tolerance For Corruption, Delays And Inertia

CBI Nabs Navy Officer And Four Others For Leaking Confidential Info About Submarine Project

CBI Nabs Navy Officer And Four Others For Leaking Confidential Info About Submarine Project

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan's Bail Application Today: Five New Arguments Put Up By Mukhul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan's Bail Application Today: Five New Arguments Put Up By Mukhul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Bureau / The Bombay High Court had adjourned the hearing yesterday evening, till today afternoon.

Himachal: Massive Fire At Malana Village, Dozen Homes Gutted And Reduced To Ashes

Himachal: Massive Fire At Malana Village, Dozen Homes Gutted And Reduced To Ashes

Ashwani Sharma / Videos going viral on social media show local families in the remote, ancient village, struggling to put down the flames that erupted at around 1 am Tuesday night.

IPL: New Franchise Linked With Betting Companies But BCCI Sees No Red

IPL: New Franchise Linked With Betting Companies But BCCI Sees No Red

Soumitra Bose / CVC Capital outbid the Adani Group to win the Ahmedabad franchise from IPL 2022. CVC are a private equity company heavily invested in betting companies abroad.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement