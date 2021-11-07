Illegal Structures Being Demolished in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Corbett Tiger Reserve's director has ordered the Demolition of illegal structures in the Kalagarh forest division. The exercise began on Saturday in Morghatti forest zone that falls in the buffer zone of the reserve.

Four houses under construction in the Morghatti forest area without clearance of authorities of the reserve will be razed as part of the exercise, he said.

Construction in Pakhro range of the reserve has also been halted as per the recommendations of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the CTR Director Rahul said.

The permission of authorities will be sought for construction of houses being carried out in Pakhro beyond the limits sanctioned by an earlier map but if it is not granted they will be demolished too, he said.

An illegal construction in Pogadda forest area of Kalagarh forest division has also been demolished, Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari said.

An NTCA team after a field survey of Kalagarh forest division had cited illegal constructions being carried out in Moghatti and Pakhro zones. It also recommended demolition of the illegal structures and action against officials responsible for the illegal constructions.

(With PTI Inputs)