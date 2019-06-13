Illegal Construction Going On In Nizamuddin Dargah, Alleges ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed a complaint with police alleging that an "illegal construction" is being done in the premises of the centrally-protected Nizamuddin Dargah complex, officials said.

The heritage complex in South Delhi contains the 14th-century shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, perhaps the most famous Sufi shrine that also houses the tomb of its patron saint, besides other historic monuments and a baoli (step well).

"We had issued a show cause notice a few days ago after local construction work was found in the area that falls within the centrally-protected complex. After we did not get any response, a police complaint had been filed," a senior ASI official told PTI.

In the complaint filed on Wednesday, the ASI has asked the police to "lodge an FIR" against the culprit.

A senior police official, when contacted, said, "Yes, we have received a complaint and we will look into the matter."

Nizamuddin Dargah complex, which falls under the Delhi Circle of the ASI, is visited by a large number of devotees, tourists and other people every day.

It is located near the Humayun's Tomb complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nizamuddin area.

Over 100 monuments fall within the jurisdiction of the Delhi Circle of the ASI.

PTI