‘If Involvement In Illegal Money Transaction Is Proved, I Will Get Myself Publicly Hanged’: Abhishek Banerjee

After attending a summon by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee Sunday said if his involvement is proved in any illegal transaction, he will get himself publicly hanged.

"I reiterate what I had said in November at public meetings that if any central agency can prove my involvement in any illegal transaction of even 10 paise, there will be no need to hold any CBI or ED probe, I will walk up the podium and get myself hanged publicly," said Banerjee.

Banerjee, who is aslo nepwhew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was summoned by ED in connection with an alleged coal scam.

He accused the BJP of indulging in political vendetta after having lost the Kolkata assembly elections.

He has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer of the case in New Delhi on September 6 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

"I am ready to face any and every kind of investigation," Banerjee said, adding that despite it being a case of Kolkata, he was summoned to New Delhi.

"Having lost the elections and failing to tackle Trinamool Congress politically, they (BJP) are now seeking revenge," he claimed.

The BJP has no other job than to use the investigating agencies to fulfil their political interests, he alleged.

Banerjee said that he would like to invite any BJP leader to sit face to face with him and discuss what the central agencies have done in the last five years and the fate of the country in the seven-year-rule of the Narendra Modi government.

"You (BJP) decide the date, time and venue and I will go; if I cannot expose them then I will not put my feet in the political arena anymore," he asserted. (With PTI inputs)

