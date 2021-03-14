If He Is Innocent, Penalise The Woman: Parineeti Chopra Comes Out In Support Of Zomato Delivery Man

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has extended her support for the Zomato delivery boy who has been accused of allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based Instagram influencer.

After the delivery boy's side of the story came out through some interviews, the actor has requested food delivery giant Zomato to "publicly report the truth".

The 'Saina' lead took to Twitter to show her support to the delivery man and wrote," Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help..

Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomato @zomatoin — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 14, 2021

Chopra also put a story from her official Instagram handle writing, "FIND THE TRUTHHH!! If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain!”

A video posted on Instagram on March 10 by a Bengaluru-based influencer,Hitesha, had gone viral on social media. Hitesha had alleged that the delivery agent Kamaraj had physically assaulted her and left her with a bleeding nose. Following the incident, the man was arrested but was later released on conditional bail.

Kamaraj in a statement had refuted the allegations made by the woman and asserted that she hit him with a slipper and accidentally hurt her nose herself with a ring on her finger.

In another video that went viral on social media, Kamaraj said that he did not want to file a case against anybody. The man could be seen crying and begging for his job back saying that he was the only earning member in his family.

Zomato had released a notice announcing that the company was covering the medical expenses of Hitesha as well as legal support for Kamaraj throughout the proceedings.

