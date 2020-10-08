October 08, 2020
Corona
IAF Foundation Day: Wishes Pour In From PM Modi, President Kovind

‘The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the Indian Air Force in securing our skies,’ says President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the Indian Air Force.

PTI 08 October 2020
Indian Air Force personnel march past during a full dress rehearsal for the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad.
2020-10-08T11:03:28+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspires everyone.

The country celebrates Air Force Foundation Day today, and the Prime Minister took to Twitter to laud the force. Praising the air force personnel, PM Modi said that IAF soldiers do not only protect the Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis.

President Ram Nath Kovind also praised the IAF. President Kovind said that the nation is indebted to the force and thanked IAF personnel for serving the country.

“On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” President Kovind tweeted.

He also added that the ongoing process of modernisation with the induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook aircrafts will transform the Indian Air Force into an even more formidable strategic force.

“The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence,” Kovind said in another tweet.

