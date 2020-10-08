IAF Foundation Day: Wishes Pour In From PM Modi, President Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the Indian Air Force on its foundation day, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspires everyone.

The country celebrates Air Force Foundation Day today, and the Prime Minister took to Twitter to laud the force. Praising the air force personnel, PM Modi said that IAF soldiers do not only protect the Indian skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis.

President Ram Nath Kovind also praised the IAF. President Kovind said that the nation is indebted to the force and thanked IAF personnel for serving the country.

“On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” President Kovind tweeted.

On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

He also added that the ongoing process of modernisation with the induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook aircrafts will transform the Indian Air Force into an even more formidable strategic force.

“The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence,” Kovind said in another tweet.

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine