Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
IAF Chopper Crash | India’s Tragic List Of Air Crashes

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, who was at the helm of India’s efforts to modernise the country’s warfare has been killed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others when Mi-17V5 helicopter of Indian Air Force crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

IAF Chopper Crash | India's Tragic List Of Air Crashes
Wreckage of crashed IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter in Tamil Nadu Coonoor. | PTI

IAF Chopper Crash | India’s Tragic List Of Air Crashes
2021-12-08T21:52:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 9:52 pm

Here are some air crashes which hit headlines in past:

 . May, 2021: An MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in Punjab’s Moga district, leaving IAF pilot Abhinav Chaudhary dead.

 . February 27, 2019: IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in J&K’s Budgam district. In the incident, IAF six personnel on board were injured.

Also read: CDS Bipin Rawat’s Wife Madhulika Like Husband Died Serving Nation

 . April 3, 2018: IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath. The six crew members on board however survived.

 . October, 2014: One of the worst tragedies occurred when IAF’s ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. In the incident seven IAF officials, including three officers were killed.

 . May 12, 2012: A helicopter carrying then Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda, his wife and other three officials crash landed at the state’s Birsa Munda airport. All survived in the incident, while sustaining grievous injuries.

 . April 30, 2011: Arunachal Pradesh’s then Chief Minister Dorjee Kandu was killed when his helicopter crashed near Sela Pass, lying close to the China border.

 . September 3, 2009: Andhra Pradesh’s then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was killed when his Bell 430 helicopter crashed in the state’s Chitoor district.

. March 31, 2005: The then ministers in Haryana government OP Jindal and Surendra Singh were killed when their helicopter crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

. September, 2004: The then three ministers in Meghalaya state government including C Sangma were killed in a helicopter crash. Three more people were also killed in the incident.

. March 3, 2002: The then Lok Sabha speaker GMC Balayogi was killed in a helicopter crash in Andhra Pradesh.

 . September 30, 2001: The Congress’s stalwart and royal scion of Scindia clan from Madhya Pradesh Madhavrao Scindia was killed in a plane crash in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

 . May, 2001: Minister in Arunachal Pradesh government Dera Natung was killed along with five other people, when IAF’s Pawan Hans helicopter crashed in the state near Tawang.

 . July, 1994: Punjab Governor Surendra Nath along with his family and three others were killed when their plane crashed near Himachal Pradesh.

 . June 23, 1980: Sanjay Gandhi, younger son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was killed when his glider crashed after taking off from Delhi’s Safdarjung airport.

 . May 30,1973: Minister in the Indira Gandhi government, Moham Kumaramangalam was killed in a plane crash in New Delhi.

