I Can't Forgive Pragya Singh Thakur For Calling Nathuram Godse A 'Deshbhakt': PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Bhopal constituency Pragya Singh Thakur sparked controversy for saying Nathuram Godse was a "patriot, is a patriot, and will always remain a patriot.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 May 2019
A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur called Nathuram Godse a "deshbhakt", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said, "I would never be able to forgive her completely."

Thakur had on Thursday kicked up a storm, saying Nathuram Godse was a "patriot, is a patriot, and will always remain a patriot."

BJP's official Twitter handle shared PM Modi's statement on Pragya Thakur.

In an interview to News24 ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said, "The statement about Gandhi and Godse is grossly inappropriate for the society. She might have apologised, but I will never be able to forgive her."

Sadhvi Pragya had apologised for her statement late Thursday saying, "My sentiment was not to hurt anyone's feelings. If it has hurt anybody's feelings then I apologise. What Gandhi Ji has done for the country cannot be forgotten. I respect him a lot," she said in a video statement.'

Earlier in the week, actor-politician Kamal Haasan had revived the debate over the term "Hindu terrorism", saying "independent India's first extremist was a Hindu". Haasan said this at an election rally, referring to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse. 

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Pragya Singh Thakur Nathuram Godse Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Politics BJP National

