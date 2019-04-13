I Called You My Brother: Jaya Prada Hits Out At Azam Khan Over 'Naachne Wali' Jibe

﻿
Prada is contesting the impending Lok Sabha polls from Rampur parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket against SP candidate Azam Khan.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2019
Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Saturday hit out at Azam Khan and said she had considered the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader as her brother but he has always wished ill for her and insulted her.

Addressing a public rally at Rampur, Prada said, "Azam Khan Sahab, I called you my brother, but you wished ill of me in the name of calling me your sister. Do our brothers look at us as a dancer? That is why I wanted to leave Rampur."

Jaya Prada said that indecent photos of her were circulated in Rampur and she had asked SP patriarch Mulayam Singh for help but no politician tried to save her and that was the reason she had to leave the constituency.

"I told Mulayam Singh Ji that my indecent images are being circulated in Rampur, save me. But no politician tried to save me. That was why I had to leave Rampur," she said.

Khan had made sexist comments against the actor-turned-politician when he called her a 'nacchne wali'.

As a Samajwadi Party leader, she had earlier won the Rampur seat in 2004 and 2009. In 2010, she was expelled from SP on account of alleged anti-party activities.

Polling in Rampur is scheduled for the third phase of elections on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

