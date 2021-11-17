Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Hyderabad Man Faked Being CID Officer, Sent Obscene Messages To Woman, Arrested

A man from Hyderabad who introduced himself as a CID official, asked the victim to make nude video calls and threatened to upload her morphed photos on social media if she failed to oblige.

Representational Image

2021-11-17
Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 3:04 pm

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly harassing a woman by sending obscene messages to her mobile phone by posing as a Crime Investigation Department (CID) official, police said.

The woman in her complaint to the police stated that she was receiving WhatsApp messages and video calls from an unknown mobile number besides obscene videos and images to her mobile, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The man, who introduced himself as a CID official, asked the victim to make nude video calls and threatened to upload her morphed photos on social media if she failed to oblige.

When the woman blocked his number he continued to call from other numbers.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested on November 15.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused was a porn addict and he targetted unknown women on social media platforms with an intent to make friends and develop intimacy with them.

The stalker used to make random WhatsApp video calls to unknown numbers by concealing his face and when someone responded, he would make sure it is a female and then make frequent calls and harass them, they said.

During one such attempts he happened to make a WhatsApp video call to the complainant and sent obscene content to her, posing as a CID official, they added.

(With PTI Inputs)

