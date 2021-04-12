Husband Becomes Escort After Losing Job, Wife Finds Out, Seeks Divorce

A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru has asked for a divorce from her husband after she found out that he has become a male escort. He lost his job at a BPO due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



When the man lost his job at the BPO, he began looking for new opportunities and came across male escort services, introduced to him by a close friend. After a few months, his wife started noticing strange patterns in his behaviour and decided to check his laptop.

"She found a secret folder containing numerous nude photos of her husband and selfies of semi-naked women unknown to her. She discovered he was a male escort charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per hour and had numerous clients in the city,” said the counsellor.

Thereafter, the man was not willing to let go of his wife and promised to mend his ways but the wife was adamant about getting a divorce. The couple is now seeking divorce through mutual consent.











