Huge Fire At Power Station In Noida Amid Rain, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A major fire broke out at a power station in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported around 8.30 am in a transformer at the power station of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148, the officials said.

Fire tenders were on the spot and fire fighting was underway, an official from the local Knowledge Park police station said.