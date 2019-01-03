Lawyer HS Phoolka, one of the petitioners in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, has quit Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday.

He took to Twitter to announce his separation from the AAP. He said, “I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted. Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans.”

I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted.

Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans. — H S Phoolka (@hsphoolka) January 3, 2019

Mr Phoolka added that he will brief the media tomorrow to explain why he is leaving AAP and his further plans.