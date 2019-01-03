﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  HS Phoolka, Petitioner In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Quits AAP

HS Phoolka, Petitioner In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Quits AAP

He took to Twitter to announce his separation from the AAP.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 January 2019
HS Phoolka, Petitioner In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Quits AAP
PTI Photo
HS Phoolka, Petitioner In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, Quits AAP
outlookindia.com
2019-01-03T19:54:23+0530

Lawyer HS Phoolka, one of the petitioners in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, has quit Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday.

He took to Twitter to announce his separation from the AAP. He said, “I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted. Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans.”

Mr Phoolka added that he will brief the media tomorrow to explain why he is leaving AAP and his further plans.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau H.S. Phoolka Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rs 2,000 Note Printing Scaled Down To Minimum By RBI: Government
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters