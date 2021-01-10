Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone To Star In Siddharth Anand's Next 'Fighter'

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have teamed up for filmmaker Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama "Fighter".

The release date of the film is September 30, 2022. The film would mark the third collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand, after "Bang Bang" (2014) and the 2019 Yash Raj Films blockbuster "War"

Through their company, Marflix, Anand and his wife Mamta have turned producers with the film.

Hrithik Roshan, who is celebrating his 47th birthday on Sunday, shared a teaser of "Fighter" on his Instagram account, which had his voiceover describing the film's patriotic spirit.

The actor said it's a special film as it deepens his bond with Anand, whose journey he has witnessed from being an assistant director on his sets to helming two of his hit films.

"And now as he turns producer for 'Fighter', I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind.

"So here goes boom. Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky," Roshan wrote.

Padukone also shared the teaser and wrote, "dreams really do come true."

"Fighter" marks the first screen outing of Roshan and the "Chhapaak" star.

Roshan said he's looking forward to his "first flight" alongside the "exceptional" Padukone.

"All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride," he added.

