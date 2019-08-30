﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  HRD Ministry Directs UGC To Set Up Panel To Probe Allegations Of Varsities Selling Fake Degrees

HRD Ministry Directs UGC To Set Up Panel To Probe Allegations Of Varsities Selling Fake Degrees

The directive has been issued following media reports alleging that a racket is prevailing in several parts of the country, where agents would claim to arrange degrees of recognised universities without the need for students to attend classes or sit for examinations.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
HRD Ministry Directs UGC To Set Up Panel To Probe Allegations Of Varsities Selling Fake Degrees
File Photo
HRD Ministry Directs UGC To Set Up Panel To Probe Allegations Of Varsities Selling Fake Degrees
outlookindia.com
2019-08-30T13:24:53+0530

The HRD Ministry has directed the University Grants Commission to constitute a high-level committee to inquire into allegations of sale of fake degrees by certain universities.

The directive has been issued following media reports alleging that a racket is prevailing in several parts of the country, where agents would claim to arrange degrees of recognised universities without the need for students to attend classes or sit for examinations.

"In response to media reports, the Human Resource Development Ministry has ordered UGC to immediately constitute a high-level committee to enquire into allegations regarding sale of fake degrees by certain universities," the HRD Ministry said on its Twitter handle.

"The committee is required to complete its enquiry within three weeks and identify institutions and individuals that have resorted to such illegal practices so that strict action can be taken against all concerned," it added.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Supreme Court UGC HRD - Human Resources Development National
Next Story : Shooting World Cup: Sanjeev Rajput Secures Tokyo 2020 Olympics Quota With Silver Medal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters