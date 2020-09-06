September 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  HP Govt Will Provide Security To Kangana Ranaut : Jai Ram Thakur

HP Govt Will Provide Security To Kangana Ranaut : Jai Ram Thakur

Kangna was threatened by Shiv Sena leaders after she compared Mumbai with 'PoK' and 'Taliban' early this week.

Ashwani Sharma 06 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
HP Govt Will Provide Security To Kangana Ranaut : Jai Ram Thakur
Jairam Thakur, HP CM : Source PTI File
HP Govt Will Provide Security To Kangana Ranaut : Jai Ram Thakur
outlookindia.com
2020-09-06T21:08:47+05:30
Also read

Himachal Pradesh government will provide full security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut , Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here this evening .

“ I have received a call from Kangana’s sister .She requested for providing security to the actress due to the threats she is facing to her life . Her father had also given in writing to the police in this regard”.

“ Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It’s our duty to give her security. I have told the Director General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly “ he said .

Thakur also added “ Kangana has a travel plan to Mumbai on September 9 , we are examining possibilities to give her security within the state ,and elsewhere too if needed”

Last week, Kangna Ranaut nwas involved in a verbal spat with Shiv Sena leaders. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

The curious case of Sumedh Saini, an ex-DGP on the run

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Ashwani Sharma Shimla National Arts & Entertainment

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×