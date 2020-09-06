HP Govt Will Provide Security To Kangana Ranaut : Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh government will provide full security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut , Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here this evening .

“ I have received a call from Kangana’s sister .She requested for providing security to the actress due to the threats she is facing to her life . Her father had also given in writing to the police in this regard”.

“ Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It’s our duty to give her security. I have told the Director General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly “ he said .

Thakur also added “ Kangana has a travel plan to Mumbai on September 9 , we are examining possibilities to give her security within the state ,and elsewhere too if needed”

Last week, Kangna Ranaut nwas involved in a verbal spat with Shiv Sena leaders.

