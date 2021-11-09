Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

How Demonetisation Forced Women To Reveal Their 'Kitchen Savings' To Their Husbands

Five years after demonetisation, homemakers recall how they had to reveal their 'secret' stashes of cash to their husbands and families to get the banned banknotes changed.

How Demonetisation Forced Women To Reveal Their 'Kitchen Savings' To Their Husbands
The impact of demonetisation on women's household economies | PTI

Trending

How Demonetisation Forced Women To Reveal Their 'Kitchen Savings' To Their Husbands
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T18:48:55+05:30
Haima Deshpande

Haima Deshpande

More stories from Haima Deshpande
View All

Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 6:48 pm

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished announcing the demonetisation of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes, a scurry of frenzied activities broke out across several households. Homemakers ran back and forth in their houses trying to pull out their secret “kitchen savings”.

It is a common practice amongst homemakers to save some amount from the family budget for the month handed over to them in cash by their husbands.

This money is often stashed away in secret hideaways within the house to be used at a future date and is an integral part of the household economy.

Many homemakers are part of the society or building kitty groups that operate in the hours when the husbands are at work and the children are away at school or colleges. These 'kitty party' gatherings are not just a way for women to socialise but also for them to pool their savings.

However, five years ago on November 8, many homemakers had to reveal their secret savings to their husbands to ensure that the demonetised banknotes could be exchanged. 43-year old Jaishree Kulkarni from Latur had saved Rs 65,000 over a period of 6-7 months. “Instead of asking my husband for money all the time, I save some money every month from what he gives me. I wanted to buy some gold with it. I had to give it all to my husband so that he could exchange it. I did not get a single rupee back. All that I had saved up went into my husband’s pocket,” said Jaishree to Outlook.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

In another household in Mumbai, 74-year old Shakuntala Mandwekar suffered a near panic attack as she watched the news on TV. Taking out a small purse kept within the safety of her blouse, she took out a key. Opening her suitcase, she took out a wad of banknotes – all in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. A rich widow from central Maharashtra, she was visiting her son and his family in Mumbai. The son and the mother counted out Rs 50,000 from the suitcase. “There was some more money back home. I had kept it in a sack in an aluminium trunk,” she narrated to Outlook. “I lost over a lakh of rupees as it was not possible to get it exchanged. It was my savings from the farm produce. Who will give me back my money?” questions the wistful senior citizen. “The money is laying in that sack but it is of no use.”

For both women, living in different parts of Maharashtra, their secret savings spelt freedom for them. However, post demonetisation, according to both women it has become difficult to save up as they have now come under the “family radar”. They confessed in separate conversations, that “everyone in the family keeps asking them for money and don’t believe when we say we do not have money”.

(This story is part of a series called 'Flashback Demonetisation: Money For Nothing, Shock For Free' by Outlook. The compilation of anecdotes explores the success and failures of demonetisation through real life incidents faced by those who bore the brunt of it. Read all stories only on Outlookindia.com)

Tags

Haima Deshpande National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

Rafale Issue: BJP And Congress Spar Each Other

Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor: Harsimrat Badal Writes To PM Modi, Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Sidhu Effect? Channi Cabinet To Take A Call On AG Deol's Resignation After Repeated Barbs From Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kashmir Civilian Killings Show 'Frustration' Of Pakistan: J&K BJP Chief

National Tribal Dance Festival: A Window Into Lives And Distinct Cultures Of Tribes In India

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Nawab Malik's Family Entered Into Land Deals With Underworld: Devendra Fadnavis

Nawab Malik's Family Entered Into Land Deals With Underworld: Devendra Fadnavis

China: Party Leaders Seem Set To Cement Xi's Hold On Power

China: Party Leaders Seem Set To Cement Xi's Hold On Power

Yogi Adityanath's Poll Pitch: Law, Order And Development

Yogi Adityanath's Poll Pitch: Law, Order And Development

Tears And Joy As First Indian Flight Lands In US Post Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Tears And Joy As First Indian Flight Lands In US Post Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Read More from Outlook

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harsimrat Badal Proposes Land Swap With Pakistan To Reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Writes To PM Modi

Harish Manav / Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wrote to PM Narendra Modi about a land swap proposal between India and Pakistan for the merger of the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib with India in exchange for a suitable chunk of land elsewhere.

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

West Bengal BJP’s Quarrel Comes Out In The Open

Outlook Correspondent / Former state unit president and Meghalaya and Tripura governor Tathagata Roy takes a repeated dig at national vice-president Dilip Ghosh.

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

IND Vs NZ T20s: Rohit to Lead, Virat Rested, Pandya Dropped

Koushik Paul / Indian Premier League stars Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad make squad for three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Bound By Rivers : Kolkata Art Show To Capture Artist Paresh Maity's Extraordinary Relationship With Water

Trisha Mukherjee / Water bodies have perennially been central to artist Paresh Maity’s work. An upcoming retrospective of his works titled 'Noise of Many Waters' will try to explore the artist's works with the unusual muse.

Advertisement