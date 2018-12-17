Hours After Taking Oath As Madhya Pradesh CM, Kamal Nath Waives Farm Loans

﻿
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced farm loan waiver.

17 December 2018
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath signs on files for farm loan waiver.
2018-12-17T17:29:02+0530

Hours after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath announced loan waiver for farmers.

Nath has signed the state farmers' loan waiver file, news agency PTI quoted CMO official as saying.

The promise for farm loan waiver was made by the Congress during election campaign in the state. The Congress had promised to write off farm loans upto Rs two lakhs if elected to power.

 

Earlier on Monday, Nath was sworn in as its 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, bringing to an end 15 years of BJP rule in the state which had become the saffron party's stronghold.

The nine-time MP and former union Minister was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at a function held at the Jambori Maidan.

 

 

