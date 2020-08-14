Home Minister Amit Shah Says He Has Tested Negative For Covid

August 14, 2020
Corona
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that on the advice of the doctors, he will be in home isolation for the next few days.

PTI 14 August 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, on Friday said he has tested negative.

Shah, 55, also said that on the advice of the doctors, he will be in home isolation for the next few days.

"Today, my corona test report has come and it is negative. I thank God and also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who wished for my recovery and gave strength to my family. I will be in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi.

He also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, where he was admitted, for giving him treatment and in helping him fight the coronavirus infection.

On August 2, Shah himself said on Twitter that he had tested positive.

