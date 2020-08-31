August 31, 2020
Corona
Home Minister Amit Shah Discharged From AIIMS Following Post-COVID Care: Report

On August 2, Amit Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on August 18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.

The AIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that "he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time".

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. 

He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

