Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted To AIIMS Again

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of breathing issue on Saturday, media reports said.

Two weeks ago, Shah was discharged from the hospital after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from the infection which he contracted in early August.

Shah has been admitted to the hospital day before the monsoon session of the parliament begins.

Shah was earlier undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at Medanta Hopsital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18.

