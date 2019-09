Hindu Sena Defaces Babar Road Signboard In Delhi, Wants It Named After ‘Great Indian Personality’

Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday defcaed signboard for Babar Road in Bengali market in Delhi demanding that it be renamed after a "great Indian personality".

"We demand that the government rename the road, which is after a foreign invader, to some great Indian personality.

"Hence, we have blackened the road signage erected by the NDMC," said Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta.

Officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which is responsible for the upkeep of the road, were not immediately available for comment on the issue.

