Hindu Mahasabha's Yatra To Begin From Gwalior For Spreading Awareness On Godse

The right wing group, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday announced that it would embark on a vehicle rally from Gwalior to Delhi on March 14 to aware people about the lives Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte.

"In a recent meeting of the mahasabha's office-bearers, it was decided that time has come to reach out to young people and inform them about those behind the Partition of India, and atrocities committed on Hindus at that time," said organisation's national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj

Notably, in January this year, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre on Godse at its office in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, but closed it two days later following intervention by the district administration.



Now, the mahasabha has planned to take out a yatra from Daulatganj in Gwalior on March 14 noon to disseminate information on Godse and Apte

The organisation's office-bearers would also try to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on March 15, the chief added



With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine