Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
National Hindi Diwas: Amit Shah Says Hindi Is 'Friend' Of All Indian Languages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Addressing an event on Hindi Diwas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said all Indian regional languages complement and complete Hindi and all regional languages must be promoted and encouraged.

2021-09-14T15:09:18+05:30
Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 3:09 pm

On the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', Union Home Minister Amit Shah encouraged parents to speak to their children in Hindi or their mother tongues at home to keep them grounded to their roots even while getting an English education. 

Speaking at an event to celebrate the day, Shah claimed that Hindi complements India's regional languages and that it is indeed a 'friend' of other Indian tongues. He added that all of the regional languages of India should be promoted.

“Hindi has no difference with any regional language. Hindi is the 'Sakhi' (friend) of all Indian regional languages,” he said.

Shah said all Indian regional languages complement and complete Hindi and all regional languages must be promoted and encouraged.

Since 2014, more MPs are speaking in their own regional language in Parliament and they are being translated verbatim to English and Hindi, he said and added that this has helped people's representatives to highlight the problems of their respective areas in the highest forum.

The home minister said people should not only be 'Atma Nirbhar' (self-reliant) in producing goods but also for languages.

He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example of speaking only in Hindi at all international forums to convey his thoughts.

“Hesitation over Hindi is a passe,” he said.

Referring to the New Education Policy (NEP) envisaged by Modi, Shah said it has provisions for the promotion of regional and Hindi languages.

On dealing with the pandemic situation, he said India has been successful in handling COVID-19 with minimum damage due to joint efforts of the central and state governments and with the active cooperation of 130 crore population.

The prime minister, whenever he addressed the nation, talked with all stakeholders — doctors, experts and others — in Hindi which resulted in the message reaching the grassroots level, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

