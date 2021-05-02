Himachal Records 44 Covid Deaths In A Single Day, Highest So far

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded the highest number of Covid deaths on a single day since the pandemic began. The state logged 44 deaths, with Kangra and Shimla reporting the highest death toll.

Before this, the highest death toll due to Covid stood at 40 which on Saturday dropped down to 28.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state also crossed the one lakh mark while active coronavirus cases stood at 21,000 putting the state’s health care facilities under tremendous pressure.

Shimla has only 10 percent of total Covid patients admitted in the hospitals and the rest are being treated in home isolations.

The total number of deaths due to Covid has risen to 1556, of which at least 475 took place in the month of April.

According to the state’s health department, nearly 1.4 percent of the state’s total population of 72 lakhs has been impacted by Coronavirus. Kangra, Una, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi are among the worst-hit districts in the state.

Among those who lost their lives on Sunday, 10 hailed from Kangra and Seven from Shimla. Most of the deaths recorded on Sunday included individuals in the age group 37-45.

Even as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has not shown any intention to impose a lockdown in the state, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Hemraj Bairwa ordered that all markets and business establishments will close down at 3 pm between Monday and Friday in the district.

Two districts, Una and Mandi, have reported grave violations of the government orders banning all kinds of community feasts. The community feasts, a traditional practice observed in Himachal Pradesh during weddings, have become the cause of an alarming surge in Covid.

Despite a massive spurt in Covid cases, the ban imposed on such celebrations was being defied by locals, says Bairwa.

Deputy Commissioner, Una, Raghav Sharma informed that FIRs have been lodged in two cases, which were detected by flying squads in two different villages.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jairam Thakur ordered Deputy Commissioner, Solan, K C Chaman to hold an inquiry into the handling of the body of a Covid victim who was carried to the crematorium in a vehicle used for carrying garbage.

“The matter was brought to my notice a few days back and I had immediately asked the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, to submit a report”, he said.

Inquiries revealed that a 54-year-old man’s body, who died at the ESI hospital in Baddi, was carried to the crematorium in a tractor used for carrying garbage.

The victim’s brother had lodged a complaint with the district administration already.

