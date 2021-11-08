Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

This is not the first GI tag for Himachal, Pradesh where products like Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Chamba Rumal, Himachali Chulli Oil and Kalazeera already enjoy indigenous status.

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag
Chamba Chappals have finally got their own GI tag | Outlook Photos

Trending

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag
outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T15:01:40+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 3:01 pm

The renowned 'Chamba Chappal', Himachal Pradesh's indigenous slipper handcrafted from pure leather and popular across the country, has finally been granted the Geographical Indication or GI tag. The special type of slippers have a royal heritage dating back to the erstwhile rulers of Chamba.

Apart from the slippers,  the hill state's famous Lahauli hand-knitted woollen socks and gloves have also got the GI tag.

The development is significant for Himachal Pradesh, a state known for its traditional hand-woven and handicraft products that showcase the state’s rich heritage of craftsmanship, artistic detailing and creativity. 

Related Stories

Learning About Traditional Kutchi Mud Artwork and Wood Craft

Himachal Handicraft Festival Exhibition Begins At Gaiety Theatre

The announcement was made by Sudesh Mokhta, Member Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE).  The Himachal Pradesh Patent Information Centre of the HIMCOSTE had jointly sent an application with other organisations including Ambedkar Mission Society, Chamba, to the Registrar of Geographical Indications in Chennai, arguing the case for a GI tag on behalf of the indigenous manufactures of 'Chamba Chappals.'

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The state, he said, had moved its case for the registration under the Geographical Indications of Goods Act, 1999 three years back and since then the process has been rather slow. 

Nevertheless, Mokhta told Outlook, "It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Chamba Chappal and Lahauli Knitted Socks and Gloves - valuable traditional crafts of Himachal Pradesh - have been acknowledged by the Registrar of Geographical Indications by the Government of India".

For Lahauli Knitted Socks and Gloves, the applications for the GI tagging was filed by the state in collaboration with ‘Save Lahaul Spiti Society', an NGO working for preserving the culture, art and handicraft traditions of the tribal belt of Lahaul-Spiti. The area was recently opened to the world after the commissioning of the Rohtang Tunnel.

This is not the first GI tag for Himachal, Pradesh however. Native products like the Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Chamba Rumal, Kinnauri Shawl, Kangra Painting, Himachali Chilli Oil and Himachali Kalazeera already enjoy GI tags.

The registration under GI Act would prevent unauthorized production as well as misuse of the name of Chamba Chappal and Lahauli Knitted Socks and Gloves and discourage the production of these products in locations that are different from the place of their origin. 

With the GI accreditation, only authorized manufacturers can now call similar slippers produced outside of Chamba the official name of 'Chamba Chappal', Mokhta added. Unauthorized use and infringement of the registered GI by producers other than those from the region of origin of these products could result in a maximum of three years imprisonment and a fine up to Rs. 2 lakhs under the GI Act.

Mokhta also opined that the GI tag will help to boost the economy of the region by increasing the market potential for products like Chamba Chappals and Lahaul Knitted Socks and Gloves In that respect, HIMCOSTE proposes to organise a workshop at Chamba and Keylong for the stakeholders of Chamba Chappal and Lahauli Knitted Socks and Gloves for formulating an Action Plan for future strategy.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to formulate a policy for the registration of Geographical Indications of its indigenous products to safeguard the interest of artisans and local entrepreneurs.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Handicraft Himachal Pradesh Geographical Indi­cation (GI) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Sidhu Effect? Channi Cabinet To Take A Call On AG Deol's Resignation After Repeated Barbs From Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu Effect? Channi Cabinet To Take A Call On AG Deol's Resignation After Repeated Barbs From Navjot Singh Sidhu

Kashmir Civilian Killings Show 'Frustration' Of Pakistan: J&K BJP Chief

National Tribal Dance Festival: A Window Into Lives And Distinct Cultures Of Tribes In India

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Nawab Malik's Family Entered Into Land Deals With Underworld: Devendra Fadnavis

China: Party Leaders Seem Set To Cement Xi's Hold On Power

Yogi Adityanath's Poll Pitch: Law, Order And Development

Tears And Joy As First Indian Flight Lands In US Post Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Uttarakhand Formation Day: PM Modi Greets State’s People

Uttarakhand Formation Day: PM Modi Greets State’s People

Brahmins And Baniyas Are In My Pockets: BJP Leader Muralidhar Rao

Brahmins And Baniyas Are In My Pockets: BJP Leader Muralidhar Rao

PM Modi Delighted Over Srinagar Being Among UNESCO’s List Of Creative Cities

PM Modi Delighted Over Srinagar Being Among UNESCO’s List Of Creative Cities

India Registers 10,126 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Dip

India Registers 10,126 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Dip

Read More from Outlook

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Why Punjab's 'Masterstroke' CM Charanjit Singh Channi Is Racing Against Time To Prove Himself

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi, who comes from a poor family, has been on a massive outreach program towards the poor sections of the state.

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Can Centre Force Non- BJP States To Reduce Taxes On Petrol And Diesel?

Outlook Business Team / After the centre's announcement to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, many BJP-ruled states have announced cuts on VAT and other taxes on petroleum products.

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

Even Don Bradman Would Have Suffered In A Bubble: Shastri

PTI / Ravi Shastri was initially appointed the team India director in 2014 till the 2015 World Cup. He was appointed India head coach on July 13, 2017.s

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

Himachal Pradesh's Famed 'Chamba Chappals' And Lahauli Socks, Gloves Get GI Tag

Ashwani Sharma / This is not the first GI tag for Himachal, Pradesh where products like Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Chamba Rumal, Himachali Chulli Oil and Kalazeera already enjoy indigenous status.

Advertisement