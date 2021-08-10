August 10, 2021
Himachal Pradesh Spends Rs78 Lakh On COVID-19 Advertisements

The amount was announced by HP CM Jai Ram himself in reply to a question from another legislator inside the state’s assembly.

Outlook Web Desk 10 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:24 pm
Himachal Pradesh made the announcement inside the state's assembly. (File photo)
outlookindia.com
2021-08-10T14:24:38+05:30

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said his government has spent over Rs 78lakh on free COVID-19 vaccine advertisements.

CM Thakur made this announcement in reply to Congress legislator Jagat Singh Negi inside the state’s assembly.

The CM said total of Rs 78,04,165 were spent on the advertisements till June 30.

He added Rs 48,15,185 were spent on advertisements in newspapers and magazines, while Rs 9,70,000 were spent on advertisements through news websites and web portals.
Besides, he said Rs 20,18,980 were spent on installation of 228 hoardings.(With PTI inputs)

Jairam Thakur Shimla National

