Himachal Pradesh Spends Rs78 Lakh On COVID-19 Advertisements

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said his government has spent over Rs 78lakh on free COVID-19 vaccine advertisements.

CM Thakur made this announcement in reply to Congress legislator Jagat Singh Negi inside the state’s assembly.

The CM said total of Rs 78,04,165 were spent on the advertisements till June 30.

He added Rs 48,15,185 were spent on advertisements in newspapers and magazines, while Rs 9,70,000 were spent on advertisements through news websites and web portals.

Besides, he said Rs 20,18,980 were spent on installation of 228 hoardings.(With PTI inputs)

