Himachal Begins Unlocking, All Shops To Open From May 31, Offices To Work With 30% Attendance

Himachal Pradesh is set to start the process of easing down the Covid 19 lock down restrictions from May 31 but made it clear that there will be gradual opening of the activities in view of a high fatality rate in some of the hotspot districts like Kangra, Una, Solan , Sirmaur and Shimla ,the capital city.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said all shops ,including those dealing with non-essential items, would open from Monday for five hours between 9 AM to 2 PM. The offices will function with only 30 percent attendance and just five days a week .

“ The transport services will remain suspended .The educational institutions will also remain closed,” he said.

The state cabinet, he said, will meet on June 5 to take a final call on opening the rest of the economic activities. The government is not in favour of unlocking all the services,Thakur added.

“The number of daily Covid -19 cases have come down significantly. Positivity rate is down. Number of active cases have also declined to 17,000 but fatalities are still very high in the state. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Thus, unlocking will be done in a phased manner,” he said.

The Chief Minister admitted that the business community and traders have been persistently asking for relaxations in view of the massive impact on the economic activities. They (Trades) have also given certain suggestions as to how to ease down the restrictions.

He admitted that the hotel industry has taken a biggest blow in the Covid time .So, has been businesses and shops.

The Chief Minister made a strong appeal to the people to follow the Covid norms restriction as curfew restrictions have not been lifted completely. The enforcement of the ban on social gatherings, unnecessary movement of the people and official/private functions will continue .

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh got a big respite in direct supply of Covidshield vaccination from the Serum Institute of India. It will get 1.67,180 lakh doses for the 18 -44 year category, which is 47,420 more doses than earlier promised by the Serum Institute of India for June 2021.

Similarly, the state will get 2,99 400 more doses of the Covishield under the free supply from Government of India for the first fortnight of June 2021 .

The state has vaccinated 27.4% of its total population , 34% of the eligible beneficiary (18 plus) and 89.4% of the 45 plus age Till May 26, said Dr Nipun Jindal ,special secretary (Health)

Two black Fungus deaths

Himachal Pradesh reported two black fungus deaths on Friday. Both male patients---one from Solan and other from Hamirpur districts -- were also Covid positive patients with diabetes and other comorbidities.There were total eight cases of mucormycosis in the state.

