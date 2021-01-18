Watch: High Drama At BJP's Kolkata Roadshow; Stones Pelted, Huge Police Presence On Spot

A BJP roadshow in Kolkata turned violent on Monday with stones reportedly pelted at the venue. There is a huge police presence on the spot to pacify the crowd.

The rally was attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata earlier today.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Stones were pelted at BJP workers who were part of a rally attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata earlier today. pic.twitter.com/hLW8NEmWeX — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

(More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine