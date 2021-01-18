Watch: High Drama At BJP's Kolkata Roadshow; Stones Pelted, Huge Police Presence On Spot

January 18, 2021
Corona
Many police personnel are deployed on the ground

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Representational Image
PTI
A BJP roadshow in Kolkata turned violent on Monday with stones reportedly pelted at the venue. There is a huge police presence on the spot to pacify the crowd.

The rally was attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata earlier today.

(More details awaited)

